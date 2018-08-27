JusMin: In rule of law, protocols are unnatural

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader believes that the declassification in 2018 of the protocol between the Prosecution Service and the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) signed in 2008 and the fact that the second one wasn't mentioned in the public space represents a profound defiance to the rule of law, as well as the citizens, underscoring that the protocols have an unnatural nature in a rule of law state.

"It represents a profound defiance to the rule of law and the citizens that in 2018 a protocol of 2009 is declassified, which had been 'abrogated' in 2016, as well as the fact that the latter protocol of 2016 isn't mentioned. In a rule of law state, protocols have an unnatural nature. We have a Constitution, we have a rich constitutional jurisprudence, we have judicial norms meant to allow a good interpretation of the law. The legality of the protocols in question can only be established by the administrative contentious court," Toader said at the Justice Ministry headquarters.