JusMin Ion: Solutions proposed by memorandum regarding salaries not the best for judicial system

The Ministry of Justice says solutions provided by the memorandum on the principles of remuneration were not the best for the judiciary, but these provisions will be analyzed very carefully and the "obstacles" can be overcome, Minister Stelian Ion said on Tuesday.

"There are a lot of problems in the judiciary related to the current legislation, to the proposals that have been discussed for a very long time. Those solutions in that memorandum analyzed by the directorates within the Ministry of Justice were not considered good for the judiciary. (...) We will analyze these provisions very carefully, these obstacles can be overcome," said Stelian Ion, at the Parliament, when asked the reasons why the Ministry of Justice gave a negative opinion on the memorandum regarding the principles of remuneration, agerpres.ro confirms.

On March 17, the Minister of Labour, Raluca Turcan, announced that a memorandum on salaries had been adopted by the government, on the basis of which all ministries will have to present their own vision regarding the salaries in the public system.

"I asked all ministries to present their own vision regarding the salaries in the public system, starting from some principles that the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has identified as necessary. First of all, we propose that the basic salary based on which to calculate the further increases in salaries to be 2,300 lei, the level of the minimum gross salary per economy," Raluca Turcan told a press conference.