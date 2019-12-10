JusMin Predoiu expects for new CSM leadership and members to look differently at CVM objectives

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu has stated on Tuesday that he expects for the new leadership of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) to pay more attention to the objectives established in the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), considering the conclusions of the latest CVM report haven't been favorable.

"It is not the first time and 10, 11 years ago, there were critical standpoints and after that the CSM came back at a certain moment. Now, here we have a report noting criticism. It's natural for me to expect from the new leadership and all the CSM members to look differently at the CVM objectives and we have to take very serious into account what needs to be solved, take very serious into account the issues related to human resources, issues regarding specialization, issues regarding integrity, issues related to transparency. All these things should be taken into account and if we are to achieve these objectives or a part of them (...), without any doubt, that the report shall sound different next year," Predoiu stated upon entering the CSM headquarters.The Justice Minister attends on Tuesday the plenary meeting of the CSM which convenes to elect its new leadership - president and vice-president. On the meeting agenda of the CSM plenary also included is the institution's activity report on 2019, during the tenures of judge Lia Savone as president and prosecutor Nicolae Andrei Solomon as vice-president.