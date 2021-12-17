JusMin Predoiu: Justice Agenda for 2022 most complicated since Romania's accession to EU

The Justice Agenda for 2022 is the most "challenging" and "complicated" since Romania's accession to the EU, Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu said on Friday during meetings with representatives of the judiciary on issues and action plans in this field for next year.

"The main feature of the agenda of the Ministry of Justice is that each objective depends on the efforts and performance of the Ministry, as well as on the performance and cooperation of other institutions, magistrates and public employees. We have accepted the mandate while being conscious of this circumstance. Therefore, the institutional dialogue, formal and informal, it is an essential tool in this work," said Predoiu, according to a press release of the Ministry of Justice sent, on Friday, to AGERPRES.

He added that the Ministry will remain open and proactive in dialogue, both with the institutions and organizations it has already met, and with the three associations of magistrates who have so far declined to engage in consultations, Agerpres.ro informs.

"These consultations are not formal for the Ministry of Justice, but are a way to enrich the package of solutions that address the problems of justice, as well as a means by which we internalize and harmonize agendas at the level of each institution. The harmonization of agendas will in turn lead to concentration of efforts and will multiply beneficial efforts, with a direct impact on right and obligations of the citizens. (...) I will use all the legal powers of the Ministry of Justice for the new year 2022 to be one of recovery in the judiciary," Predoiu said.