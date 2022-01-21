JusMin Predoiu, US Charge d'Affaires David Muniz discuss judicial cooperation in civil and criminal matters

Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu met on Friday with the United States Chargé d'Affaires in Bucharest, David Muniz, context in which topics of interest in the field of judicial cooperation in civil and criminal matters were discussed, informs the Ministry of Justice in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, the two officials emphasized the good working relationship between the two states, the application of the principle of loyal cooperation being reflected in the main areas subscribed to judicial cooperation (extradition, international legal assistance in civil and criminal matters), Agerpres.ro informs.

Discussions also focused on emphasizing the vital importance of the rule of law, both from the perspective of the investment climate in Romania and from the perspective of efficient governance, the source said.

On this occasion, shows to the Ministry of Justice, Romania's priorities regarding the reform of the judiciary were also debated.

The meeting was also attended by Paloma Gonzalez, political adviser on behalf of the US Embassy.