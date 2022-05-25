JusMin Predoiu, WB's Senderowitsch propose new collaboration initiatives

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu had a meeting on Wednesday with Roberto Senderowitsch, Practice Manager with the World Bank, a context in which two new collaboration initiatives were proposed.

According to a Ministry of Justice release sent to AGERPRES, the discussions assessed the entire portfolio of projects of the World Bank for the Justice sector, both the ongoing projects and two new initiatives.

"Focused on improving the judicial services addressed to citizens and facilitating access to justice, the projects aim at equipping courts, prosecutor's offices, Trade Register and territorial offices with the necessary IT&C infrastructure, building the physical infrastructure for five court offices, but also endowing 72 prosecutor's offices and the General Prosecutor's Office with videoconferencing systems necessary for the remote hearing," the release says.

At the same time, says the source, the evolution of the "Neighbourhood for Justice" project, a project of large-scale and complex investment, considered the first post-December project of urban regeneration, which has as finality the creation of optimal conditions of infrastructure for carrying out the activity of 23 institutions, was evaluated.

During the discussions, the Minister of Justice appreciated the good cooperation with the representatives of the World Bank in the implementation of the active projects carried out at the level of the MJ, as well as the constant support provided for the achievement of the proposed objectives.

"Two new collaboration initiatives have been proposed: the project proposal that includes digital transformation measures of the judiciary complementary to PNRR (national resilience and recovery plan) + the development of the "Neighbourhood for Justice" (full design including obtaining building and demolition permits) and the infrastructure of the courts, as well as the proposal for a new Agreement for reimbursable advisory services (RAS Agreement) between the Ministry of Justice and the World Bank (as a consultant who will co-opt its own experts), regarding the active support of the MJ in the fulfillment of the PNRR objectives regarding the C7 - Digital Transformation component," informs the Ministry of Justice.

"We support the extension of the collaboration with the World Bank to the new proposed initiatives that focus on two key areas of future development for the judicial system: digitization and modern physical infrastructure," Catalin Predoiu was quoted as saying in the press release about these two new projects.