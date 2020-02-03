JusMin proposes interim Prosecutor General Licu for PG's first-deputy office

Justice Ministry (MJ) has announced on Monday the results of the selection for the appointment proposals in several leadership positions at the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) and the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu proposed interim Prosecutor General Bogdan Licu for the first-deputy office of the Prosecutor's General of the PICCJ.

Furthermore, Madalina Scarlat is proposed for the deputy office of the National Anticorruption Directorate's (DNA) prosecutor-in-chief. AGERPRES