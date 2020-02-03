 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

JusMin proposes interim Prosecutor General Licu for PG's first-deputy office

agerpres.ro
bogdan licu

Justice Ministry (MJ) has announced on Monday the results of the selection for the appointment proposals in several leadership positions at the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) and the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu proposed interim Prosecutor General Bogdan Licu for the first-deputy office of the Prosecutor's General of the PICCJ.

Furthermore, Madalina Scarlat is proposed for the deputy office of the National Anticorruption Directorate's (DNA) prosecutor-in-chief. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.