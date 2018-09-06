JusMin's proposal for DNA chief prosecutor office Florea to be interviwed by Prosecutors' Section of CSM on 27 Sep.

 
     
Adina Florea, Justice Minister Tudore Toader's proposal for the chief prosecutor office of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), will be interviewed on 27 September by the Prosecutors' Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM).

