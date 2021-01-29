JusMin selects six candidates for European Delegated Prosecutor from Romania

The Ministry of Justice on Friday informed that it has selected six candidates for the position of European Delegated Prosecutor from Romania.

These are Dana-Manuela Ana, Camelia-Elena Grecu, Constantin Irina and Jean-Nicolae Uncheselu - National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), Dana-Cristina Bunea - Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice and Florin Bogdan Munteanu - Prosecutor's Office attached to the Iasi Court.

A number of 14 candidates were selected to hold interviews for the office of European Delegated Prosecutor, namely Dana Manuela Ana, Cristina Dana Bunea, Camelia Elena Grecu, Constantin Irina, Paul Chiosac, Claudia Irina Chivu, Alexandru Liviu Lascu, Florentina Mirica, Bogdan Florin Munteanu, George Nica, Gianina Oreviceanu, Gabriela Popa, Jean Nicolae Uncheselu and Elena Hach.

The selection committee was made of the Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion - president; the head of the Superior Council of Magistracy, Bogdan Mateescu; DNA prosecutor Anca Jurma and Gheorghe Bocsan, prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

European Delegated Prosecutors from Romania will act on behalf of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) in their states and will have the same powers as national prosecutors in terms of investigations, prosecutions and prosecutions.

The European Prosecutor's Office, led by Laura Codruta Kovesi, former chief prosecutor of DNA in Romania, is an EU structure established in April 2017, based on the enhanced cooperation procedure, in which only those Member States who wish to do it participate. Currently, there are 22 participating Member States, including Romania, according to the website www.consilium.europa.eu.

The role of this structure is to work more closely in the investigation and prosecution of crimes affecting the EU budget, such as: fraud, corruption, money laundering, cross-border VAT fraud.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office will conduct cross-border investigations in cases of fraud involving EU funds of more than 10,000 euros or in cases of cross-border VAT fraud involving damages of more than 10 million euros.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office consists of a European Chief Prosecutor, a College of Prosecutors, European Delegated Prosecutors and Permanent Chambers.