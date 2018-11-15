JusMin Toader, new Commissioner for Human Rights (CoE) discuss domestic violence

Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader on Thursday met with the new Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic, the two approaching topics related to the rights of people with disabilities and the fight against domestic violence.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Justice, Tudorel Toader underscored the fact that, although the laws that protect people with disabilities and the one that regards the fight against domestic violence can still be improved, they still ensure that the human rights and fundamental liberties of persons are observed, as the law treats everyone equally and grants free, efficient and unconstrained access to justice, ensures people's liberty and safety, forbids torture, bad treatments, as well as all forms of discrimination.

Moreover, there were presented the main legislative novelties, such as the bill meant to regulate a new mechanism for the efficient and independent representation of persons with disabilities facing bans and the temporary protection order.

The meeting also represented a special occasion to strengthen the relations of collaboration between the Ministry of Justice and the institution of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the European Council.

The delegation of the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights also included Ozgur Derman, deputy head, and Patricia Otvos, adviser; and,on behalf of the Ministry of Justice, Ilie Cute, specialized staff similar to judges and prosecutors - the Directorate for European Affairs and Human Rights.