JusMin Toader on possibly notifying CCR about removing anti-graft prosecutor Kovesi: I am ready

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said Monday that he is ready to notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) if President Klaus Iohannis does not approve his request for the removal from office of Chief Prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate Laura Codruta Kovesi, adding that he is awaiting the motivation of the Supreme Council of Magistrate's Prosecution Section's negative opinion on the same request and Iohannis' decision.

Asked if he is prepared to notify the Constitutional Court if the President fails to comply with the request to remove Kovesi, Toader replied: "Yes, I am ready.""(...) We are waiting for the arguments of the Prosecution Section, and, as I was saying, I think the decision was taken within a few minutes, but the motivation takes about two weeks to come out because it is difficult to motivate against evidence. It is difficult to congratulate someone for having violated the Constitution thrice; one and the same person generating three legal conflicts of a constitutional nature in half a year among the state powers, even though about the third the Court has said: denied. The recitals are to the letter as in admission decision 68. Therefore, let us wait for the motivation of the Prosecution Section, wait for the President's decision and then decide. (...) We will see then and we will proceed accordingly," Toader said at a news conference at the Ministry of Justice.Toader, announced on February 22 that he was starting a procedure for removal from office of the prosecutor-in-chief of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate Laura Kovesi Codruta for intolerable acts and deeds under the rule of law.The Prosecution Section of CSM issued a negative opinion on February 27 on Toader's proposal, according to CSM Deputy Chairman Codrut Olaru.