JusMin Toader says he doesn't avoid President Iohannis: He can challenge Justice Laws with CCR

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader stated on Friday that he doesn't avoid President Klaus Iohannis, who can always challenge the modifications brought to the Justice Laws with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CR).

At the end of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) sitting, the Justice Minister denied having avoided President Klaus Iohannis.



"Let's just observe what are our legal and constitutional duties. Meaning that the Ministry makes the proposal, the Government, the special committee, the Parliament have it passed, the president sends it for reexamination, the president can go to CCR, but afterwards he is forced to promulgate the law, the law become valid and it will be enforced as it is," the Justice Minister added.



When asked about the President's proposal that the integrity principle be included in the Constitution, the Minister claimed that the Fundamental Law must be amended.



"Yes, the Constitution must be amended, I was a judge for 10 years, there have been numerous CCR decisions that can be interpreted, decisions that clarified certain provisions. Since the interpretative decision of the Court partially clarified certain provision of the Constitution, it means that, at a revision of those decisions, the respective amendments will be imposed and taken into account," Tudorel Toader stated.



Minister Toader stated that the CCR is to decide over the Justice Laws.



On the other hand, he congratulated the new leadership of the CSM.



Judge Simona Camelia Marcu was elected on Friday as the new President of the CSM.

AGERPRES .