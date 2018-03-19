JusMin Toader says next month he will meet Serbian counterpart: The Ghita topic is unavoidable

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader has just announced that next month he will meet his Serbian counterpart and, besides the discussions related to the legal instruments of cooperation, the Sebastian Ghita (who runway from the country to escape justice) case will also most probably be mentioned.

"I will have a meeting with the Minister of Justice in Serbia on Monday, March 26, at 10.00 EET. Obviously, we will discuss the legal instruments for cooperation between the two states, but also the Sebastian Ghita topic, since it's impossible to avoid. On the same day, at 11.30 EET, I will have an official meeting with the President of the Constitutional Court of Serbia. We can not take any measures, of course, we cannot do anything to overlap or affect the activity of the Serbian judge, who is an independent judge, the same as the judges in Romania," Tudorel Toader explained.The Minister of Justice made this statement during a hearing at the Senate's Constitutional Commission, where he was asked whether the handover by the Serbian authorities to the Romanian ones of Sebastian Ghita will be done before or after the construction of the two new penitentiaries announced by the Ministry of Justice.Toader stressed that the Minister of Justice should remain on the administrative side of justice and pointed out that the MJ and the national courts had fulfilled all their obligations related to the transfer of all the necessary and additional documents concerning the Sebastian Ghita case."Neither the Minister of Justice in Romania, nor the Romanian courts can intervene, can not generate measures to accelerate the settlement of the case by the competent court in Serbia. Even more so as we are discussing a convict currently being in a foreign country, another country with which we have the criminal legal instruments of cooperation in place. What we can do instead, and what, I can say that we have already done, the Ministry of Justice and the national courts, is to promptly respond to all the requests they have formulated," the Minister said.Sebastian Ghita has several criminal cases pending with the courts and prosecutor's offices in Romania. He fled the country in December 2016, being caught in Serbia in April last year, wherefrom the Romanian authorities are trying to have him extradited.

AGERPRES .