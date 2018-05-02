JusMin Toader: Tomorrow I will go for a Question Time in Parliament; I confirmed my participation on April 25

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader states in a Facebook post that he will attend a Question Time in Parliament on Thursday at the invitation of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) to answer questions about a Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) report.

"Tomorrow, May 3, 2018, at 12:00hrs, at the invitation of PNL, I will participate in a Question Time to answer questions regarding the GRECO report! On this point, on April 25, 2018, at 13:01 I received the invitation, confirming my participation the same day at 17:07hrs!," Toader says in his post.In a statement to AGERPRES, Toader said that at the time he published the post, he had received no notification for rescheduling the invitation, reiterating that he would participate in the debate, according to the schedule.PNL national leader Ludovic Orban announced on April 11 that the Liberals had decided to request Justice Minister Tudorel Toader to participate in a Question Time in the Senate following the report by the Council of Europe's GRECO. GRECO is deeply concerned about certain aspects in the Law on the Statutes of Judges and Prosecutors, the Law on the Organisation of the Judiciary and the Law on the Supreme Council of Magistrates recently adopted by the Romanian Parliament, as well as draft amendments to criminal legislation.On Wednesday, PNL deputy floor leader Eugen Pirvulescu announced that Justice Minister Tudorel Toader will come to the Senate's plenary session for a Question Time on May 9, at 10:00hrs, instead of on May 3 as initially established. He added that the postponement was proposed by Senate PSD leader Serban Nicolae, who motivated the postponement by the fact that on Thursday, May 3, Minister Tudorel Toader attends the Government meeting. AGERPRES