Romanian Justice minister Tudorel Toader is to meet on Tuesday in Bucharest the European Commissioner for Justice, Vera Jourova.

Toader announced on Monday at the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) seat that the meeting scheduled with Vera Jourova was postponed for Tuesday.

"Due to the meteorological conditions, the flight with the European Commissioner Vera Jourova is delayed, we have therefore rescheduled the meeting for tomorrow (Tuesday, ed. n.) at half past twelve," Toader said.