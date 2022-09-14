JUSTICE EAGLE 22.II joint training exercise, 12-23 September, at Smardan centre

The Ministry of National Defense announces the start of the training exercise "JUSTICE EAGLE 22.II", in which military from several countries take part.

About 700 Romanian troops from the South-East Multinational Brigade in southern Craiova and allies from France, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and the United States of America, with over 80 technical means, participate, between September 12 and 23, in the joint training exercise "JUSTICE EAGLE 22.II" in the Smardan Secondary Training Centre for Combat, the ministry said in a statement sent on Wednesday.

The exercise aims to increase interoperability and mutual trust among allies through training exercises with troops in the field and tactical, with firing battles.AGERPRES