Justice, easy victim in Toader's hands motion filed by PNL, USR in Senate

The National Liberal Party (PNL) parliamentary group filed a motion in the Senate's plenary session on Monday, entitled "Justice, easy victim in Toader's hands."

"Please order the necessary measures so as to start the legal procedure for its debate", Liberal senator Florin Citu called on Claudiu Manda, the chairman of the meeting.

The signatories of the motion demand that the Justice minister abandon "the undesirable amendments to criminal legislation and harmonize them with the decisions of the Constitutional Court, renounce the amendments to the judiciary legislation that are contrary to the principles of a rule of law, but also to the ways of making justice and the statute of judges, provided for in the Constitution of Romania".

Liberal lawmakers also demand that the minister of Justice support PNL's legislative initiative to dissolve the Judiciary Crime Investigation Section.