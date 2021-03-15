Kazakh Film Festival to take place online over March 16-18

The 6th edition of the Kazakh Film Festival will take place online, between March 16 and 18, with three films to be presented, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The event is organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Romania, in collaboration with KMG International and in partnership with the French Institute - Cinema Elvire Popesco.

"The year 2021 marks the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence. The films screened at the festival highlight the deep roots of Kazakh history and are shared with the Romanian public to celebrate this anniversary together and to pay tribute to bilateral diplomatic ties. These works of art remind us of the universal values of devotion to our national heritage," said Ambassador Nurbakh Rustemov.

During the three days, the films "Tomiris" (2019), which was awarded the Grand Prix at the L'Etrange Festival in Paris, "Zhangak Tal"/"The Walnut" (2015) and "Doroga Domoy"/"The Road Home" (2015) will be screened.

"We have been promoting the Romanian-Kazakh cultural partnership through various initiatives for many years. This year, in the context of the pandemic, we will be together at this event online, from the safety and comfort of our homes, and we will enjoy three masterpieces on different themes - the war, love and family. We will also continue to support those involved in managing the current health crisis caused by the pandemic and hope that we will be able to e enjoy the next edition in the cinema hall of the French Institute, our long-term partner in this wonderful cultural project," said Iskander Abdibaitov, chief officer of KMG International.

The films can be accessed for free from Romania, after a reservation on the Eventbook/Cinema Elvire Popesco portal.

The event is presented by film critic Irina Margareta Nistor through a podcast.