Kelemen Hunor: If it were up to me, SIIJ would no longer exist

The chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, declared on Friday, within the 15th Congress of the formation, which is taking place in Sangeorgiu de Mures, that if it were up to him, the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ) would no longer exist, but an institutional guarantee must be found in order for prosecutors and judges to keep their independence.

"The problem with the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ) - if it were up to me, this section would no longer exist. We all agree that this section needs to cease its activity, but we must also find an institutional guarantee for prosecutors and judges to keep their independence. There should be a guarantee so that we don't return to that hell in which 3,000 cases were opened just to put pressure on prosecutors and judges, and two thirds were against them. The question becomes what is the institutional solution for judges and prosecutors to be independent, and for people to be convinced of the justice system's independence?," Kelemen Hunor declared, during the presentation of the Union chairman's report, Agerpres.ro informs.

Kelemen Hunor also said that UDMR has a recommendation regarding this topic, but it is still flexible to any kind of a better solution.