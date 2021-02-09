Kelemen Hunor - meeting with UK ambassador: We must have more ambitious goals

Maintaining the partnership between Romania and the United Kingdom during this difficult period was one of the topics of the discussions that took place on Tuesday between Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor and the British Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble.

"Today I received His Excellency Mr. Andrew Noble, the British Ambassador in Bucharest, with whom we had a discussion, among other things, on the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and the post-Brexit transition phase. It is important to be able to maintain a good partnership between the two countries in these difficult times, but we must also have more ambitious goals: in the areas where it is possible, we must progress, to capitalize on new opportunities," Kelemen Hunor wrote on Facebook.

Therefore, the Deputy Prime Minister pointed out, there is a need for closer cooperation between Romania and the United Kingdom in the field of environmental management and sustainable development, in elimination of social inequities and in the development of a strategy for managing the situation of the Roma people."The ambassador said that the institution he leads pays special attention to combating trafficking in human beings and crimes against minors. He has asked me for the Romanian Government to focus its resources on them. I agreed with Mr. Andrew Noble that the objectives formulated by the governing coalition in which UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] also participates are oriented towards the future," the deputy prime minister also stated.

AGERPRES