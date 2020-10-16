Kelemen Hunor, on parliamentary elections: Consensus can be reached if President calls parties to consultations

Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor reiterated on Friday that the parliamentary elections should be held on December 6, adding that, given current epidemiological conditions and the reasoning of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), a consensus can be reached if "the President steps into his constitutional role and calls the parties to consultations", according to AGERPRES.

Asked at a press conference whether he maintains his opinion on the organization of the elections on December 6, the UDMR leader confirmed: "Yes, at this moment I think the procedures are started, they are ongoing and December 6 remains the date parliamentary elections can be and must be held".

He added that next week is the deadline - October 22 - when the lists of candidates can be submitted and the government decision is in force.

"It is true that there is a decision of the Constitutional Court, the reasoning of the Court is known, but for now we do not know what the President of Romania will do, he has until October 25 to analyse that law that was declared constitutional - he either signs it and has it published in the Official Journal and it enters into force on the 25th or in two days, or sends it back to Parliament. Probably by the 25th, that is all we can say about this law. And this act does not set the date of the elections anyway, it only says that Parliament has the right to set the date of the elections. So there is this issue, which is indeed slightly, but not very complicated, by the decision of the Court. A consensus can be reached if the President steps into his constitutional role and call the parties to consultations. We do not know if this will happen, but from my point of view this is what the President should do," Kelemen Hunor explained.

The UDMR leader drew attention to the epidemiological context, but appreciated that it is not known what the situation will be in February - March 2021.

"After that, there is, of course, the epidemiological situation. I am convinced that as regards the voting day, there is no greater risk than on any other day when we leave the house, if we follow the rules, but there may be a psychological pressure and not only that, if we have an even greater increase in positive cases. Today there have been over 4,000 cases yet again. We will see. The important thing is for the Government, the central administration, to succeed in managing the healthcare system so that it doesn't collapse and, of course, decisions should be taken as quickly and coherently as possible by the Government. But today we have no data and we have no reason to say that on the parliamentary elections cannot be organised on December 6, especially that there is no information, there is no argument to make us believe that in February or March the epidemiological situation will be different, better or radically different, unfortunately," the UDMR leader said.