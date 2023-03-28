Kelemen Hunor submits candidacy for new mandate as president of UDMR

Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor submitted, on Tuesday, his candidacy for a new mandate as president of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR).

The elections will take place at the UDMR Congress that will be held in Timisoara, at the end of April.

"Today I submitted my candidacy for a new mandate. After 12 years and with the experience I gained and due to the trust of my colleagues, I decided to submit my candidacy for the next mandate, for the next 4 years and to contribute, through this experience and with my work, to everything that will happen in Romania. Since it is an extremely important and difficult period, I say that it is the decade in which Romania will take a huge leap in development, we have the necessary resources, we have the necessary thinking to definitively change the face of the country and to bring it to a higher, better level, both in terms of the quality of life, as well as jobs. Because there are important challenges, important ones, Romania is going through an important stage and it is necessary for the Hungarian community to share in this success", Kelemen Hunor told AGERPRES.

He showed that the wishes of the Hungarian community are the same, namely to remain on their native land, to contribute to the development of the country and to preserve their identity.

"Of course, the wishes of the Hungarian community, which have not changed in 32 years, will not change. We want to stay on our native land, in Romania, we want to contribute to the development of the country as we have done until now and, of course, we want to preserve our ethnic, linguistic, cultural identity, of any kind. And I am convinced that through my accumulated experience I still feel that I have the strength and the necessary inner motivation to continue this work", said Kelemen Hunor.AGERPRES