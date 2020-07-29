Kelemen Hunor: UDMR not to sign censure motion

The chairman of Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, said on Wednesday that his party will not sign a censure motion, which he does not "see" as a "catastrophe, being a constitutional instrument", but neither does he think it is appropriate in times when there are other problems.

"We will not sign a censure motion, that is one hundred percent. (...) When it exists [the motion], then we can go into details (...). I don't think that in times when there are other problems it is opportune to come with a censure motion, but I do not see it as a catastrophe either, because it is a constitutional instrument, a political instrument in the hands of the Opposition", the UDMR leader told RFI.