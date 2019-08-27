Kelemen Hunor: UDMR will not back minority government

The UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) will not support or enter a minority government, said the party's leader, Kelemen Hunor, on Tuesday.

"We made a decision in May, when I said before the European Parliament elections that we do not support the PSD-ALDE Government, nothing has changed since then. We voted a censure motion in June, which did not pass even with our votes, it did not have a majority of 233 votes, so nothing has changed since then. We do not see any arguments at this time to support a Government that does not have a parliamentary support, the coalition does not exist anymore. PSD alone surely does not have, the PSD parliamentarians leave parliamentary groups and yesterday a few announced that they would leave, this movement continues within the PSD. I do not want to comment on these issues, but we do not find arguments, we do not see the reason to support a minority government. So all speculation is useless and they has no basis," Kelemen Hunor told RFI.He mentioned that the UDMR had not had discussion with the PSD for a long time, not being asked in this regard and reaffirmed that the UDMR would vote the censure motion, emphasizing that PNL - the initiator of the request - must present itself with a majority and with a government program."At this point, the question is whether those who initiate censure motions assume the rule or not. I understand that yes, the PNL assumes the rule. It has to come at this moment with some clarifications: who will be prime minister, who will be the ministers? (...) Early elections are excluded. In this period, this year, early elections cannot be provoked, they cannot be organized. In the Constitution, Article 89 states very clearly that during the last six months of the president's term, Parliament cannot be dissolved. Period. There is no variant of early elections this year", the president of the UDMR pointed out.

