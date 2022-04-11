Kelemen Hunor: 'We are living in deepening economic crisis; state has obligation to intervene'

The chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, declared on Monday that we are living in an economic crisis that will deepen in the coming months, a context in which the state has the obligation to intervene.

"The economic context, the political context is changing and it has changed. Two years of pandemic, we have this irresponsible war of President Putin against Ukraine and things are changing every day. We are aware and we see every day that no economic and no social field will remain unaffected. In such situations, we need a strong state in the sense of intervening where it is needed and it is necessary, because we are living in an economic crisis that will deepen in the coming months. We are seeing inflation rise in the eurozone, the Baltic States, Germany, France, Italy, and this will affect all European economies," the UDMR leader told a joint conference with coalition leaders where the measures in the Support for Romania program were announced.

He added that in such a situation the state has the obligation to help, first of all, all the citizens and, on the other hand, it must also intervene in the economy, Agerpres.ro informs.

"And this does not mean that the state is working against the liberal principles of the market economy, but where needed, the state is required to intervene, and so is the government. Therefore, these measures that have been prepared have been extremely well thought out, they are balanced. They are in the medium and long term and there are immediate measures. Thus, we can support the economy, we can support the budget and the budget revenues so that we can help those social categories that need state intervention. Hence, I am convinced that our budget can be maintained in balance," said Kelemen Hunor.

According to him, public investment must be protected, in which context he announced that the measure on adjusting prices in construction will be implemented in April.

Kelemen Hunor also noted that political stability is important in a challenging time.

"When the world changes around us, when the economic, social and geo-strategic challenges are huge, it is important to have political stability and this coalition with PSD, PNL, UDMR, supported by the group of national minorities, means political stability for Romania and must we must maintain this coalition with great responsibility, and we must find those working methods and those decisions so that our answers are exactly in line with society's expectations. I, too, am optimistic about the discussions today and those before, and I am convinced that we will be able to bring hope to society, to strengthen it. In politics, without hope, it is difficult to build something and those in government are required to build," said the UDMR leader.