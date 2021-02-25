Kelemen Hunor: We will develop medical institutions, support important investments for our community

Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor says the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania's (UDMR) priority in the 2021 state budget is to further develop healthcare institutions and support large investments, important to the Hungarian community.

Also, Kelemen adds, another priority for UDMR is the consolidation of the positions of the local and county councils and the introduction of state financing for the cultural institutions subordinated to the local administrations.

"In drafting the budget for 2021, the priority of UDMR was that, by distributing the income tax - remaining as one hundred percent at the local level - to strengthen the position of local and county councils and to introduce state funding for cultural institutions subordinated to local and county administrations. At the same time, the Union considered it extremely important to further develop healthcare institutions and support large investments, which are important for the Hungarian community," Kelemen Hunor said in a press release on Thursday.The Deputy Prime Minister appreciates that the pandemic and the economic crisis that followed in this context represent a difficult and complex task for countries around the world."Romania started from a deficit of almost 10% and provided in the draft law of the state budget its reduction to 7.1%. It is a necessary step for the country not to be indebted in the long run, and for the next generations not to have to repay in the form of debt, the budget costs generated so far. But reducing the budget deficit is not a sufficient measure, because in the meantime we need to have economic growth again," Kelemen said.