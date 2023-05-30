King Charles III, President Iohannis to meet on Friday during monarch's trip to Romania

President Klaus Iohannis will welcome King Charles III at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Friday.

According to the president's agenda, after the official reception ceremony, the two will have one-on-one talks, followed by a meeting with state authorities, representatives of civil society and the diplomatic corps.

British ambassador in Bucharest Andrew Noble told AGERPRES that King Charles III's visit to Romania has a private nature, adding that the monarch will meet with President Klaus Iohannis as a gesture of courtesy.

"It's 25 years since our king visited Romania for the first time, in 1998, and it will be the first time that a British monarch has ever visited Romania. But, on this occasion, it will be a private visit, as a great majority of the then Prince of Wales' visits were. We understand what a private visit looks like. As on almost every occasion, he will go and meet the president, as a courtesy. After he has been to Cotroceni, essentially the whole of the rest of the visit will be private. As we know, he has various projects that he's been involved with over the years, and private visits usually include that sort of excursion. I'm expecting that there will be something of that on this occasion, but they will all be private encounters," Noble said.

He explained that the past involvement of the former Prince of Wales with NGOs is part of the activities undertaken by the British government.

"Our government works profoundly with NGOs, on all subjects. So there isn't a problem about him being able to continue to work with NGOs as a king; it is just that when he's acting as king he does so on the advice of the government. This is a private visit," the ambassador added.

The diplomat did not provide more information about the visit of King Charles III, stressing that its private character will be respected.

"I don't want to go into the detail of what he will do, because we want to keep it as quiet and low-key for the king as possible. One of the great benefits of Romania is its peacefulness, and so his private visits will be respected as being private," added Noble.