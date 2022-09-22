King Ferdinand I and Queen Marie's Coronation Centennial Caravan to arrive in Brasov and Sinaia

The Centennial Caravan of the Coronation of King Ferdinand I and Queen Marie, initiated by the Artis Association in Iasi, arrives on 28 and 29 September 2022 in Brasov and Sinaia, with a series of events in the attendance of the project's ambassadors, the public being invited to discover history through films, photo exhibitions and discussions, told Agerpres.

The programme starts in Brasov, where students of the "Andrei Saguna" National College will benefit from a history lesson about the Royal Family from the project's historians and experts, and will also arrive at the Astra Cinema with screenings.

The events in Brasov are organised with the support of the Brasov City Hall and in partnership with the Brasov County School Inspectorate.

The Coronation Centennial Caravan will arrive in Sinaia, at the Peles Castle, the summer residence of the kings of Romania, where the public will be able to see, for one month, the photography exhibition called "1922. The Year of the Coronation" - curator Nicolae Pepene, who is also the manager of the History Museum of Brasov County.

"I am attending this project with great pleasure, because of the fact that I'm under the impression we are walking on the footsteps of our History. The coronation of the King and Queen of Great Romania in 1922 was a historic and symbolic moment, at the same time, and I believe it is my duty as a teacher to speak to as much people as possible about that episode of our past," said historian Adrian Cioroianu, one of the ambassadors of the project, according to a press release sent by the organisers.