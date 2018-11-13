Klaus Iohanis: No criminal case against me, never commited any ilegal or crminal act

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday there is no criminal case against him, as they have all been closed, emphasizing that he has never committed any illegal or criminal act.

"I never had a criminal case against me, they have all been closed and this means I have a clear record. I saw that diligent Dragnea with his suitcases - between me and you, he isn't even original - collects stories you and others have written during the five election campaigns I have been through. The cases were ordered closed not because I am acquainted with prosecutors Lazar 1 or Lazar 2, or with anyone else, I have never met these people and have no personal relationship with them whatsoever. We only have institutional relationships. These cases were closed for lack of facts. I know perfectly well what I have done as [Sibiu] City Mayor and before that, and as President as well. And maybe it is important for the Romanians to learn this from me - I have never committed any illegal or criminal act, which is equally true for my wife, Carmen," the President said at the Cotroceni Palace.Asked if his wife will report on Thursday to the General Prosecutor's Office where she was summoned, Klaus Iohannis replied, "She won't because we will be on a state visit to London."