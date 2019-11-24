Klaus Iohannis at Gaudeamus Book Fair: Little by little, people will rediscover reading

President Klaus Iohannis visited the Gaudeamus Book Fair on Sunday, noting the high number of book lovers and voicing his conviction that "little by little people will rediscover reading".

"I am convinced that little by little people will rediscover reading, because it cannot be replaced by other media. I know there are theories that today one reads on the smartphone and tablet. It's not the same. And this desire to read is formed by reading alone and by nothing else. Looking around, I'd say this is really the first time I see the book fair so packed with visitors. And this pleases me. I've been to book fairs that had visitors all right, but nothing compares to the presence today. It gives me hope," Iohannis said.

"It's time to get reading. I think the old saying 'Reading brings benefits' further stays true. I wish the Romanians to benefit from a good life," President Klaus Iohannis said.

The incumbent President visited the stands of several publishing houses and stopped at the Radio Romania studio, but also at the IFIN-HH / ELI-NP stand, which displays a presentation of the world's most powerful laser facility, the Extreme Light Infrastructure for Nuclear Physics. The organizers walked him through the evolution of Romanian research in the past 50 years, from the first laser built and installed at Magurele by Professor Ion Agarbiceanu, to the current one, which is functional.

The President discussed with the publishers and visitors and took photographs with readers of all ages.

At the exit of the fair grounds, a young man offered him his bachelor's thesis titled "Destination Cotroceni", which looks at the presidential elections until 2014.

