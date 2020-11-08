 
     
Klaus Iohannis: Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden on his victory

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis congratulated Democrat candidate Joe Biden, on Saturday, on the latter's victory in the presidential elections in the United States of America.

"Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden on his victory. I look forward to further consolidating our solid&dynamic #StrategicPartnership in all its dimensions. Romania will continue to work to strengthen the security, prosperity & resilience of our transatlantic community," Iohannis wrote on Twitter.

The Democrats' candidate to the White House, Joe Biden, won the presidential ballot to the incumbent President, Republican Donald Trump, U.S. media were quoted by international news agencies as having announced. Biden will become the 46th President of the United States of America.

