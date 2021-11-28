Klaus Iohannis: Hanukkah strengthens faith and hope in souls of members of Jewish community

The Hanukkah tradition, sent throughout generations, strengthens the faith and hope in the souls of the members of the Jewish community in Romania and all around, president Klaus Iohannis said, in a message addressed on the occasion of the Hanukkah holiday, presented by Sergiu Nistor, Presidential Councilor - Department for Culture, Cults and National Minorities, at the Coral Temple in Bucharest.

"On the occasion of the Hanukkah Holiday, I am addressing my warm welcome to the leadership of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania - the Mozaic Club, as well as to all members of the Jewish communities in the country. The Hanukkah tradition, sent throughout generations, strengthens the faith and hope in the souls of members of the Jewish communities in Romania and all around, which is so important during this period, where we were all tried", the head of state showed in his message, according to a press release sent by the Presidential Administration.

He evoked in the context in which the former chairman of FCER, dr. Aurel Vainer, a key figure of the Jewish community and a fighter for countering antisemitism.

"Hanukkah encourages those that celebrate it, to become through words and facts, a model for its brethren. Such an example was Aurel Vainer, he who, as chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, served the Jewish community with devotion in a period full of trials. Aurel Vainer was not just a key figure of your community, but also a bridge builder between ethnicities and faiths, a fighter for countering antisemitism and a spokesperson and defender of the memory of those fallen in the Holocaust. The lights of the menorah are lit to also honor his memory", president Iohannis said.

On the occasion of the Festival of Lights, Klaus Iohannis reiterated the commitment of the Romanian state regarding the prevention and countering antisemitism, supporting the value of Jewish cultural heritage in the country, as well as decision of taking full responsibility of the past, for the historical research during the Holocaust period in Romania and for honoring its victims, Agerpres informs.