Klaus Iohannis: MPs have duty to deliver what they promised, simple rhetoric has no purpose

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Wednesday, that several reforms have not yet started and that there are "arrears" in Parliament, context in which he appealed to MPs to show Romanians that "they respect them through their actions."

"There are many arrears that await solving, many legislative reforms which have not started yet. MPs have the duty to deliver what they promised. Attention, I do not ask them to speak of it, I ask of them results. Speaking is easy, yet people have tired of sterile speeches, of the eternally unfulfilled promises, they want to see less scandal and more cooperation, they are not interested in who is shouting the loudest or who criticizes more efficiently. I am making, in this way, an appeal to all parties, both in the governing coalition as well as in the opposition, to look to the future an to show Romanians they respect them through their actions. Simple rhetoric has no purpose," said the head of state, at the Cotroceni Palace.