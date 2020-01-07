'Klaus Iohannis stretched the Constitution'. A former Constitutional Court judge criticizes the promulgation of the Budget Law before the Court's verdict

President Klaus Iohannis violated the spirit of the Constitution by signing the budget into law. The budget had been voted by emergency procedure although it is under the constitutional review. This is the opinion of the former constitutional judge Toni Greblă, expressed in a statement for STIRIPESURSE.RO.

"In the spirit of the Constitution, this is not possible (the promulgation of a draft law that was contested at the RCC). I saw that another law, the law of correction of emergency decree 114, was not signed by the president, because it was challenged at the RCC. The law makes no distinction between the acts adopted in the normal procedure and those adopted by committing responsibility. From my point of view, it still means stretching the Constitution", explained Toni Greblă.

According to the former constitutional judge, "it is regrettable that the RCC is placed in a complicated situation, to arbitrate governmental adventures." "It is a political adventure in which the liberals committed themselves, to govern with 20% in the Parliament. (...) This is not democratic governance," said Toni Greblă.

According to Greblă, the announced emergency decree for the correction of emergency decree 114 is also unconstitutional, because delaying law thtat is already producing effects.

Romania has a budget, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday, after President Klaus Iohannis promulgated the state budget law and the social insurance budget law.

"I welcome the decision of the President of Romania, who also signed the law of the state budget and the law of the state social insurance budget. Romania has a budget. Now, we will have to solve a problem created by the attack on the Constitutional Court of the SDP against the law for correcting emergency decree 114. We are prepared with the solution. As you know, a series of reform measures, a series of measures we consider necessary, such as freezing the salaries of dignitaries, extending the term of entry into force of special pensions for the mayors, that is to be postponed by one year. It is known that the decree regarding the Administrative Code is subject to constitutional control and we have introduced in the law for correcting of decree 114 an article which stops paying special pensions for the local elected officials, " said Orban, at the beginning of the Government meeting.