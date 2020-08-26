 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Klaus Iohannis to ask for public explanations of alleged negotiations between Police, interlopers

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Klaus Iohannis coroana

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he would ask the heads of the Interior Ministry to explain publicly images and information carried by the media of an alleged negotiation between the Police and members of the Duduianu clan of interlopers.

"I have asked the interior minister for explanations long before these things became public. I have received those explanations, but I don't think it's my role to explain in detail what happened there and I think there is a need for clear, public explanations from the chiefs of the Interior Ministry," Iohannis told a news briefing at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He said he would ask those able to explain publicly what that was all about.

AGERPRES .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.