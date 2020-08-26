Klaus Iohannis to ask for public explanations of alleged negotiations between Police, interlopers

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he would ask the heads of the Interior Ministry to explain publicly images and information carried by the media of an alleged negotiation between the Police and members of the Duduianu clan of interlopers.

"I have asked the interior minister for explanations long before these things became public. I have received those explanations, but I don't think it's my role to explain in detail what happened there and I think there is a need for clear, public explanations from the chiefs of the Interior Ministry," Iohannis told a news briefing at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He said he would ask those able to explain publicly what that was all about.

AGERPRES .