Kovesi loses lawsuit with CSM on recognition professional degree corresponding to General Prosecutor's Office

The High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) rejected the action filed by former head of National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi against the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) regarding the recognition of the professional rank corresponding to the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

In November 2018, Kovesi asked the CSM to recognize her professional degree corresponding to the ICCJ, but the request was rejected, after which the former head of DNA sued the CSM.

In the first lawsuit, Kovesi won the case at the Bucharest Court of Appeal, but the CSM appealed, an action admitted by the Supreme Court.

Kovesi was removed from the position of Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate by a decree issued on July 9, 2018, by President Klaus Iohannis, who implemented a decision of the Constitutional Court.

After the revocation, the Section for Prosecutors of the CSM decided that Laura Codruta Kovesi should return to DIICOT Sibiu, where she worked before being appointed, in 2006, to the position of General Prosecutor of Romania.

Subsequently, the Prosecutor General at the time, Augustin Lazar, decided that Laura Codruta Kovesi should be delegated to the General Prosecutor's Office - Guidance and Control Service.

On October 15, 2018, the former Minister of Justice, Tudorel Toader, declared that Laura Codruta Kovesi must leave the General Prosecutor's Office if she does not have an appropriate professional degree, according to the new regulations introduced by the emergency ordinance amending the laws of Justice, Agerpres informs.