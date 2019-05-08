Kovesi vs. Romania: The government has requested an eight-week postponement to the ECHR

On Monday, May 6, the deadline set by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) expired in order for the parties in the Kovesi vs. Romania to answer the four preliminary questions. The Romanian government has called for a postponement in this case, states state secretary Viorel Mocanu, the governmental agent of Romania at the ECHR.

"An eight-week delay was requested because we haven’t obtained all the documents based on which the Government should base its conclusions on the rejection of the application on the merits as well as on the admissibility," said Viorel Mocanu for STIRIPESURSE.RO.

The Process Kovesi vs. Romania became public on the portal of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on 18 February 2019. The complaint was filed on December 28, 2018, Kovesi denouncing that she was refused the right for defense in the country as a result of her dismissal from the DNA. On January 30, 2019, the case was communicated to the Romanian authorities.

In December last year, Laura Codruta Kovesi attacked the ECHR decision by which she was revoked from the DNA, the former Chief Prosecutor arguing that many of her rights under the European Convention on Human Rights were violated.

“In December 2018, I filed a personal complaint with the European Court of Human Rights, in which I have shown that many of the rights provided by the European Convention on Human Rights have been violated as regards to the revocation of the position of Chief Prosecutor of the DNA as following the decision No. 358 of 30 May 2018 issued by the Constitutional Court. The reasons I raised in the action concerned that, by its decision, the Constitutional Court decided to revoke the mandate, although we had not been a party to the conflict settled by the constitutional court, I was not summoned before the Constitutional Court and I did not have the opportunity to have at least the quality of "intervener" to express my point of view in my defense, "says Laura Codruta Kovesi, sent by the press office of the General Prosecutor's Office.