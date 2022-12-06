Kuleba: Terror campaign against Ukrainian embassies, today the Romanian embassy was added

The Ukrainian minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, stated on Tuesday, in a press conference, that a campaign of terror and intimidation was launched against the embassies and consulates of this state, but this will not stop Ukrainian diplomats from working for the defense of the country, told Agerpres.

"A campaign of terror and intimidation has been launched against Ukrainian embassies and consulates. An explosive package in Madrid, blood-stained letters with animal eyes in other capitals. I can only repeat for all the enemies of Ukrainian diplomacy and Ukraine - you will not manage to intimidate or stop us, we are a united team of Ukrainian diplomats and we will continue to work for the defense of Ukraine and the approach of our victory," said the head of diplomacy in Kyiv, according to the translation on the Facebook page of the Ukrainian Embassy in Bucharest.

He pointed out that there are new cases of sending dangerous parcels to Ukrainian embassies.

"Our embassy in Romania and the Ukrainian embassy in Denmark were added today. To all those who continue to send these parcels and terrorize our embassies, please relax and stop wasting your time and money on postage stamps. You will not achieve anything through this," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

The envelopes with suspicious content that were received on Tuesday at the Ukrainian embassy in Bucharest were picked up for examination, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) announced.

According to SRI, in this case there is a "collaboration with all competent institutions".