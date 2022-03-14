La cea de-a 27-a ediţie anuală a Critics Choice Awards de la Los Angeles au fost recompensate cele mai bune producţii în televiziune şi film, „The Power of the Dog” de Jane Campion şi „Ted Lasso” conducând lista câştigătorilor serii cu patru trofee fiecare. „Succession” a primit trei trofee, scrie Variety, citat de news.ro.

Găzduită de Taye Diggs şi Nicole Byer, ceremonia din 2022 a fost transmisă în direct pe CW şi TBS.

În aceeaşi seară s-au desfăşurat ceremonii atât la Los Angeles, cât şi la Londra, Critics Choice Association (CCA) a inclus prin satelit şi nominalizaţi care au participat la gala BAFTA.

Evenimentul de la Los Angeles a avut loc la hotelul Fairmont Century Plaza, în timp ce vedetele de la Londra s-au adunat la hotelul Savoy.

Campion a urcat mai întâi pe scenă pentru a primi premiul pentru cel mai bun regizor, îmbrăţişându-l pe colegul ei născut în Noua Zeelandă, Taika Waititi. Campion a spus că este onorată să fie în aceeaşi încăpere cu realizatorii filmului despre Serena şi Venus Williams, „King Richard”.

„The Power of the Dog” a câştigat un total de patru trofee în timpul ceremoniei de duminică, cu o victorie pentru scenariul adaptat al lui Campion, cea mai bună fotografie (Ari Wagner) şi cea mai bună imagine.

„Succession” de la HBO a câştigat premiul pentru cea mai bună dramă, membrii distribuţiei Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, J. Smith Cameron şi producătorul executiv Scott Ferguson acceptând trofeul. Anterior, Culkin l-a acceptat pe cel pentru cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar dramă.

Premiile pentru actorie la categoria dramă i-au revenit lui Lee Jung-jae de la „Squid Game” şi Melanie Lynskey, vedeta din „Yellowjackets”.

Lista câştigătorilor:

Best Picture: „The Power of the Dog”

Best Actor: Will Smith - „King Richard”

Best Actress: Jessica Chastain - „The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur - „CODA”

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose - „West Side Story”

Best Young Actor/Actress: Jude Hill - “Belfast”

Best Acting Ensemble: „Belfast”

Best Director: Jane Campion - „The Power of the Dog”

Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh - “Belfast”

Best Adapted Screenplay: Jane Campion „The Power of the Dog”

Best Cinematography: Ari Wegner - „The Power of the Dog”

Best Production Design: Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – “Dune”

Best Editing: Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – “West Side Story”

Best Costume Design: Jenny Beavan - „Cruella”

Best Hair and Makeup: „The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best Visual Effects: „Dune”

Best Comedy: „Licorice Pizza”

Best Animated Feature: „The Mitchells vs the Machines”

Best Foreign Language Film: „Drive My Car”

Best Song: No Time to Die - „No Time to Die”

Best Score: Hans Zimmer - „Dune”

Categoriile pentru televiziune:

Best Drama Series: „Succession” (HBO)

Best Comedy Series: „Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Best Limited Series: „Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Best Movie Made for Television: „Oslo” (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae - „“Squid Game” (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Melanie Lynskey - „Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Kieran Culkin - „Succession” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Sarah Snook - „Succession” (HBO)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis - „Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart - „Hacks” (HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein - „Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham - „Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Michael Keaton - „Dopesick” (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Kate Winslet - „Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Murray Bartlett - „The White Lotus” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Jennifer Coolidge - „The White Lotus” (HBO)

Best Foreign Language Series: „Squid Game” (Netflix)

Best Animated Series: „What If…?” (Disney Plus)

Best Talk Show: „Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

Best Comedy Special: „Bo Burnham: Inside” (Netflix).