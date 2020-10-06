LabMin Alexandru: Labor Inspection should be disbanded and re-established with different organization chart

The Labor Inspection should be disbanded and re-established with a different organizational chart and have new employment interviews for key-positions, the Labor Minister, Violeta Alexandru, believes, according to Agerpres.

"My evaluation - that I've just finished - regarding the Labor Inspection shows me that this institution cannot be reformed by punctual decisions. It must be disbanded and re-established with a different organizational chart and with the organization of interviews for key-positions. We tried a series of changes. It does not work. Pity on those who work in this institution," wrote the Minister on her Facebook page.

She mentions, however, that the functioning law of the Labor Inspection should be changed in Parliament when it is possible.

The Labor Minister accused, in context, the indifference of employees with the Labor Inspection towards the request of the authorities to intensify controls in what regards respect for the rules in the context of the pandemic.

"I was looking at how indifferent they are after the request of the Prime Minister to intensify the control actions regarding COVID. They are, on the other hand, experts at presenting statistics. I have trained my eye in spotting the tactics of the administration, one of them being to 'pad' you by presenting statistics, situations. For who wants to be padded. I am not interested in having friendships in the administration. I do not support anyone if they are not doing their job; I am interested in creating the right framework for those who want to do something, to get out of their comfort zone and work with visible results. It's a bit late for Romania to miss this year without work being done," Violeta Alexandru says.