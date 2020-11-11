LabMin Alexandru: Labour Inspection is beside reality, ANOFM simple secretariat for those entering unemployment

The Labour Inspection is beside reality and the problems sent by citizens, and the actions to verify are not done seriously, said, on Wednesday, the Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Violeta Alexandru, in the press conference where she presented her stocktaking report one year after taking over her mandate, according to AGERPRES.

"In what regards the Labour Inspection, I requested a change of paradigm, in the sense in which the checks be done firstly depending on people's petitions. The Labour Inspection is torn from society and the reactions that people give them. Their control plans are of a formality that terrifies me. The Labour Inspection is not at this moment the voice of people's problems in the domain of labour relations and is seeking any justification when you place this picture in front of them, it is looking for anyone else to answer for this state they're in, anything except admitting their issues. It's for me the benchmark institution that shows to me that, as long as we don't admit our problems and we don't desire to change, solutions are radical. In some territorial inspectorates in the country there is availability, from inspectors, from those who work, to listen firstly to the complaints of people. In others, the complaints are gathered by the head inspector, who distributes them on criteria that are based on anything else but objectivity and efficiency. It's certain that there is much formalism and little efficiency. (...) The checks are not done seriously," said Alexandru.

On the other hand, the Labour Minister claimed that she does not encourage labour inspectors to show excessive zeal, but "the Labour Inspection (...) is torn from reality. It does things formally, it does them so they can be done and in no case do they represent at this moment the tool by which people who are faced with different situations in their work relations signal them and desire their solving," she mentioned.

The Minister emphasized that the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM) acts only as a secretariat that records people going into unemployment and added that ANOFM is not submitting sufficient efforts to connect the unemployed with employers seeking labour.