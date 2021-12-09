LabMin Budai: I signed ordinances referring to children's allowances, pensions increases

Labor Minister Marius Budai stated, on Thursday, that he signed the ordinances regarding the increases for children's allowances and pensions, and the two normative acts left towards the relevant ministries for approval.

"The [ordinance on the increase of the state allowance for children, as it was provided for in the governing programme and negotiated] left the Labor Ministry for the approving ministries and when it receives approval it will be promoted in the Government session. The second extremely important ordinance refers to increasing the pensions of our parents and grandparents, namely the minimum pension will be increased from the value of 800 RON to 1,000 RON, and the value of the pension point will be increased from 1,442 to 1,586 RON," said Budai, in a press conference at the headquarters of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

Budai mentioned that pensioners with lower incomes will also receive a sum of money in January, in order to be protected from the "wave of price increases."

"It's a sum that we thought of in the governing programme to be issued once, in January, so that Romanian citizens and those with smaller pensions be protected ahead of this wave of price increases. The moment the decision is made on the final form in the coalition we will publicly announce it and it will be put into a normative act," said Marius Budai.