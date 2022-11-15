LabMin Budai: We want the new version of minimum wage to enter into force as of 1 January

Labour Minister Marius Budai stated on Tuesday that he wants the new version of the minimum wage to enter into force as of 1 January, most likely 3,000 lei, of which 200 lei to be exempt from tax, the final version going to be established after discussions with the social partners, in the governing coalition, respectively, told Agerpres.

"I believe very much in the dialogue with the social partners, employers and unions (...), and tomorrow, in the tripartite National Council, we have the minimum gross salary guaranteed in payment as the sole topic of discussion. We're hoping to have a decision tomorrow in order to be able to move to the next stage, namely the SME test and decision-making transparency. (...) As of mid-2022, we have made available to the business environment an amount of 200 lei as a salary provided to its employees, an amount of 200 lei which the state doesn't charge any tax. Until now, it was up to the employer's decision, now, we want to include it in the 3,000 lei and continue this practice, namely not charging them," Minister Marius Budai said at Parliament.

He mentioned that all options will be taken into account, regarding the amount of 200 lei, and added that he wants the new version of the minimum wage to enter into force on 1 January.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced that a tripartite meeting tackling the increase of the minimum wage shall take place on Wednesday, at the Government.