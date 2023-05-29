LabMin Budai: We've had a constructive talk, starting today we have a technical discussion.

The meeting with the trade unions was constructive and it was agreed to start technical discussions on the pay scales, based on the principles they have set out, Labour and Social Solidarity Minister Marius Budai said on Monday after the negotiations, told Agerpres.

"It should be noted that we had a constructive discussion today. It was agreed that, starting from today, we will discuss technically, in depth, what they proposed regarding the new pay scales, starting from the principles they stated, from that average gross salary for beginners and discussing further the possibilities and everything that the construction of the pay scales means. A new element has been introduced today with regard to Article 12, which they have also communicated to you. From here, the Minister [of Education, Ligia Deca - editor's note] will go to the Government, to the Prime Minister, and will present a brief material with what we have discussed here, and then, regardless of the day, of the hour, we will continue the discussions with the trade unions, so that in the shortest time possible we can conclude that day. Today we had a mandate split into two levels. One: to discuss what is happening with the strike further and to basically restart and shorten the original proposed deadline of July 15, when we discuss in detail, on a technical level of scales. We have established that as of today these discussions have started," said Marius Budai, after the discussion with the education unionists.

The meeting was also attended by Education Minister Ligia Deca.