LabMin: Companies with 10% turnover decline can receive subsidies for 'flexible hours'

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Violeta Alexandru

The financial governmental package for completing the employees revenues whose working hours have been reduced can be accessed by companies having registered this year a monthly decline of 10% of the turnover, compared with the similar month of 2019, Labour and Social Protection Minister Violeta Alexandru said on Friday.

The Labour Minister pointed out that the Government decided on Thursday's meeting to adopt the measure to subsidize the revenues of those employees whose employers are forced to cut the working hours following a drop in the company's orders in the context of the economic crisis.

The Labour Minister said the Government would cover three quarters of the revenue which the employer would have lost on the days without working time.

She mentioned the measure would be valid until the end of 2020, however she didn't point out the first month of enforcement.

