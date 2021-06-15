 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

LabMin Raluca Turcan, on work visit in Brussels, Tuesday and Wednesday

Facebook
Raluca Turcan

The Minister of Labor, Raluca Turcan, is carrying out a two day work visit in Brussels, during the period of June 15-16, during which she will have meetings with European officials, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection (MMPS) announces.

The minister's agenda includes official meetings with the European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, the European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, the European Commissioner for Transportation, Adina Valean, the European People's Party secretary general, Antonio Lopez-Isturiz, and with Romania's ambassador to the European Union, Luminita Odobescu.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.