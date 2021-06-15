LabMin Raluca Turcan, on work visit in Brussels, Tuesday and Wednesday

The Minister of Labor, Raluca Turcan, is carrying out a two day work visit in Brussels, during the period of June 15-16, during which she will have meetings with European officials, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection (MMPS) announces.

The minister's agenda includes official meetings with the European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, the European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, the European Commissioner for Transportation, Adina Valean, the European People's Party secretary general, Antonio Lopez-Isturiz, and with Romania's ambassador to the European Union, Luminita Odobescu.