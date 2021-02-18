LabMin Turcan hopeful pension, wage laws are finalised in about one year

Minister of Labor and Social Protection Raluca Turcan told a press conference in Constanta today that she hopes that both the new pension law and the wage law are finalized in about a year.

"I hope that overall, the parliamentary debate included, the pension law is finalized in one year at the most. The wage law is an extremely delicate piece of legislation, covering many beneficiaries, many of whom work in difficult conditions or in key sectors, therefore we are doing a thorough analysis and I hope that we are able to put out a draft in about one year, and that it is then supported by all the ministries that regulate the various social and professional categories, so that Romania's public pay system becomes truly fair," Turcan said.

Regarding the pension recalculation process, Turcan said that she wants it to be completed in about two years, given that it will be done electronically.

"The recalculation process itself has two stages. One is the evaluation stage. (...). In parallel, we prepare the legislative variant. When both the evaluation and the legislative part are ready, we proceed to the recalculation, which shouldn't take too long, given that it's done electronically. (...) I would like us to be able to complete this one-of-a-kind process in the last 30 years in about two years. Let me tell you that just about one million pensions have been recalculated in three years, between 2005 - 2008, while we are set to recalculate five million pensions in a maximum of two years," said the Labor Minister.

Raluca Turcan mentioned that the software for the electronic recording of the retirees' files will probably be launched next week.