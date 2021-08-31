LabMin Turcan: Tripartite National Council to meet on topic of raising minimum wage

Employers and trade unions and government representatives will meet next week at the Tripartite National Council to discuss the parties' proposals for raising the 2022 minimum wage, Labor and Social Protection Minister Raluca Turcan mentioned on Facebook on Tuesday.

"The minimum wage must increase, and today we had a first discussion with the trade unions and employers, to listen to their views. (...) We agreed with the social partners that next week we will meet in the Tripartite National Council, so that the trade union and employers' federations can present their proposals for raising the minimum wage face to face. After we have these discussions, we will analyze all the proposed options, and the Government will outline a solution that we will submit for public debate," noted Raluca Turcan.

"The increase of the minimum wage must be carried out in a predictable way, based on economic data, in order to be supported by the economy. My concern is that the pay level should be decent in Romania, the labor cost should start to approach the European Union average, but at the same time we must be careful that any increase we make is supported by the economy in order to avoid further blockages," Raluca Turcan pointed out.