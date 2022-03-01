LabMin: We signed a consulting contract with World Bank for improving public pension system

Romania has signed on Monday an assistance contract with the World Bank for improving the public pension system, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Marius Budai, announced on Facebook.

"I signed today an assistance contract with the World Bank, a milestone in Romania's National Recovery and Resilience plan (PNRR), in order to offer consulting on improving Law 127/2019 regarding the Romanian public pension system. Just as I promised, the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity is involved in PNRR and at the same time, their best efforts, on top of the European officials, in order to adjust certain provisions of PNRR, which encloses eliminating identified inequalities, which are currently being practiced, because Law 127/2019 was not fully applied," Budai specified, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the Minister, the value of the contract concluded with the World Bank is 1.5 million Euro, "which means that the rest of the 2.5 million Euro, among the 4 million provided in PNRR for pension consulting, remain at Romania's disposal".