 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Labor minister presents at OECD Summit Romania's approach to integrating young people into society

Facebook
marius budai

The Minister of Labor and Social Solidarity, Marius Budai, is participating in the proceedings of the second day of the OECD Summit on Strengthening Skills for Equity and Sustainability, where he presented the steps of the institution he leads for the integration of vulnerable young people and adults into society and the labor market.

"Following Romania's efforts to become a member of the OECD, I am participating today, as labor minister, in the proceedings of the second day of the OECD Summit on Strengthening Skills for Equity and Sustainability. I present, on behalf of Romania, the general approach, but also the steps of the Ministry of Labor, in order to ensure high quality education and information to promote the successful integration of vulnerable young people and adults into society and the labor market, but also the ways of adopting an innovative approach for lifelong learning opportunities," Budai wrote on his Facebook page on Friday night, Agerpres.ro informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.